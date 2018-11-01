WAYCROSS — Mrs. Virginia Lee Braddock, 94 of Waycross, died early Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Memorial Satilla Health after a brief illness. Mrs. Braddock was born April 8, 1927, in Waycross to the late Virgil Lee and Cora Altman Lee. She graduated from Wacona High School and received an associate degree from the local business school in Waycross at the time. Mrs. Braddock married Lewis Oswald Braddock on October 13, 1946. Together they owned and operated B&S Sales where he sold fishing tackle and she was the bookkeeper. Mrs. Braddock also worked as a sales associate for R&R Fabrics, the Cottage Boutique and Two Sisters Boutique. She was a member of Central Baptist Church. Mrs. Braddock also was an accomplished seamstress and quilter. Along with her parents, Mrs. Braddock was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis O. Braddock; two sisters, Elwanda Schell and Dorothy Castile; and two brothers, Willard Lee and Lamar Lee. She is survived by her children, Jimmy Braddock (Sheila) of Waycross, Bobby Lee Braddock (Donna Martin) of Waycross, Rebecca “Becky” Pritchard (Joe) of Valdosta, Jerome “Jerry” Oswald Braddock (Teresa) of Blackshear, Barry Owen Braddock (Carolann) of Waycross; her grandchildren, Brent Jacobs (Cheryl) of Hoboken, Monica Rouse (Jason) of Waycross, Mitzi Tyre (Stacy) of Waycross, George Braddock (Heather) of Waycross, Bobby Lee Braddock Jr., of Waycross, Brett Braddock of Waycross, Joseph Pritchard (Shae) of Griffin, Georgia, Jonathan Pritchard (Emily Gray) of Newnan, Georgia, Brittany Bennett (Kyle) of Waycross, Landon Braddock of Blackshear, Kaylee Morgan (Winn) of Douglas and Kemory Davis (Mason) of Pearson; 25 great-grandchildren; seven great-greatgrandchildren; and numerous other relatives. A graveside service was held Saturday, May 7, in Hoboken City Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Central Baptist Church, “Capital Fund,” 201 Ava Street, Waycross, 31501. The family would like to express its sincere appreciation to Mrs. Braddock’s sitters, Debra Daniels, Frances Melton, Robin Kurtz and the staff of Baptist Village Retirement Communities. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at milesodumfuneralhome.com.