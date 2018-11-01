PATTERSON — Mrs. Virginia Grace Crosby Davis, 81, of Patterson, passed away Thursday morning, February 4, 2021, at Harborview Health Systems Jesup following an extended illness. Born August 23, 1939, in Pierce County, she was a daughter of the late Silas and Esma Manning Crosby. Mrs. Davis had lived all of her life in Patterson and was a graduate of Patterson High School. She was a housewife for most of her life and a member of the Offerman Church of God. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Davis was preceded in death by all of her brothers and sisters, Gladys (Joe) Fields, A.J. (Mary) Rozier, Owen (Violet) Rozier, J.B. (Ethel) Rozier, Essie Mae (Wiley) Douberly, Joe (Maxine) Rozier, Jim (Agnes) Crosby, Iva Lee (Elder Elisha) Taylor, Effie (Hansford) Johnson, Alean (Frank) Johnson, Emma (Reppard) Cason, and Henry Crosby. Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Billy Austin Davis Sr. of Patterson; three children, Austin Davis (wife Janice) of Blackshear, Ann Newton (husband Dennis) of Blackshear, and Stephen Davis of Patterson; six grandchildren, Jessica Davis (husband Jeffrey), Jennifer Johnson (Tony Thornton), Dustin Newton (wife Megan), Chandra Guest, Craig Davis, and Casie Davis; 14 greatgrandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives. A funeral took place on Sunday, February 7, in the Chapel of Hart Funeral Home with the Rev. Clinton Kearney, the Rev. R.B. Gaskins, and Brother Irvin Rozier officiating. Burial followed in the New Home Cemetery. The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home Saturday, February 6. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.hartfh.com. Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.