WAYCROSS — Virginia E. Boatwright, 88, died Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Baptist Village Retirement Communities after an extended illness. She was a native and lifelong resident of Waycross. Virginia was a member of Sweat Memorial Baptist Church and retired from King Edward Cigar Factory. She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl Crosby and Lois Tatum, her husband, Daniel K. “Shorty” Boatwright, her son, Danny Herrin Sr., and her brother, Charles Crosby. Survivors include a sister, Dorothy Fletcher (husband, Dee), of Waycross; half-sister, Nancy Vaughn, of Waycross; grandchildren, Danny Herrin Jr., Christie France and Josh Herrin, and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A private graveside service was held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 25, at Greenlawn Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.