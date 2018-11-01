WOODSTOCK, Ga. — Virgil Maiburn Coffee, fondly known as “Pop,” age 84, of Woodstock, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Maiburn was born in Waycross, on August 9, 1935, where he met his wife Gail. He started as an employee of Sherwin Williams and worked his way up to a District Manager position in the states of Georgia and Alabama. He served in the National Guard. Maiburn lived in Athens, Georgia, for 20-plus years where they raised their family. He was an active member of the Rotary Club and Beech Haven Baptist Church, where he served as Chairman of the Deacons and taught Sunday School for many years there. Later in his career with Sherwin Williams, Maiburn moved to Woodstock where he was an active member of Hillside United Methodist Church and a volunteer with Must Ministries while also serving in the community. Maiburn retired after 50 years from Sherwin Williams. He was a passionate fan of the University of Georgia Bulldogs and on Saturdays, in the Fall you could find him cheering on his “Dawgs!” Maiburn also enjoyed cooking with the Le Marmitons, traveling, and going to the beach or cabin with his family. Most of all, Maiburn loved his family and adored his grandchildren. Maiburn leaves behind to cherish in his memory, wife of 62 years, Gail Coffee; children, Cathy (Tim) Warner, Cherie (Ken) Nix, Mark (Elizabeth) Coffee; sister, Wynell King of Ft. Myers, Florida; five grandchildren and a great-grandson. Services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Woodstock Funeral Home with limited seating due to the current COVID- 19 recommendations. A family reception followed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hillside United Methodist Church at www.hillsideumc.org/give.