WAYCROSS — Mrs. Virgie Mae Cooper Rowe, 82, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020, at the Hospice House Satilla following a short illness. She was born in Henderson, Tennessee, to the late Ernest Cooper Sr. and Myrtle Summey Cooper. She was employed with Sportswear Sewing Factory for 25 years and was a member of Waycross Holiness Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she also was preceded in death by five siblings, Daisy Ellis, Ethel Boyd, Thelma Carnell, David Cooper, and Jack Cooper. She is survived by a daughter, Pat Smith (Rev. Darrell), of Waycross; two sons, Kenny Rowe, of Hortense, and Danny Rowe (Retta), of Blackshear; seven grandchildren, Zach Rowe, the Rev. Hinnon Smith, Nicole McElroy (Sean), Haleigh Mercer (Zachary), Shelley Rowe, Hampton Hendrix, and Stephanie Rowe; four great-grandchildren; one great-greatgrandchild on the way; a brother, Ernest Cooper Jr., of Waycross; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral was held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 14, at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. The family received friends on Wednesday morning at the funeral home. A graveside service was held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Willacoochee City Cemetery. In lieu of the flowers the family requests donations made in her honor to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Georgia, 31501 or Waycross Holiness Baptist Church, 101 E. Blackshear Avenue, Waycross, Georgia, 31503. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.