WAYCROSS — Mrs. Vicki Harris Smith, 50, of Waycross, died Thursday afternoon, August 27, 2020, at St. Josephs/Candler Medical Center in Savannah after a brief illness. She was born in Waycross to Johnny L. Harris Sr. and Carolyn Tomlin Harris. She worked for the Ware County District Attorney’s office and was an active member of Kettle Creek Southern Congregational Methodist Church. At Kettle Creek, she enjoyed teaching Sunday School and helping with Soul House, which was Wednesday night activities for children. She enjoyed gardening and loved her dogs, Smokie, Sadie, Tessa, and Lou Lou. Vicki was preceded in death by her grandparents, R.J. and Jessie Tomlin and George, and Lovie Harris. Vicki is survived by her husband, Dennis Smith, of Waycross; two children, Garrett Smith, and Rebecca Smith, both of Waycross; her parents, Johnny and Carolyn Harris, of Waycross; one brother, Johnny L. Harris Jr. and his wife, Kim, of Jacksonville, Florida; and numerous other relatives. A funeral was held at 11 a.m., Monday, August 31, at Kettle Creek Southern Congregational Methodist Church. Burial followed in the church cemetery. The family received friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Sunday, August 30, at the Miles-Odum Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, all attendees are recommended to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com.