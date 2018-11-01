Vassilis Demetrios ‘Bill’ Karsonas

WAYCROSS — Mr. Vassilis Demetrios “Bill” Kartsonas, 87, of Waycross, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020, at his residence. Born in Serras, Greece, on March 3, 1933, Mr. Kartsonas grew up in Greece and went on to join the Merchant Marines which brought him to New York where he would remain for 55 years. While in New York, Mr. Kartsonas worked in audio-video sales and was known as “The King of Audio-Video” and “Bill the Greek” by the likes of Paul McCartney and John Lennon, to name a few. He worked for Audio Exchange on West 8th St. and 6th Ave. in New York City and over the years had installed audio-video equipment for several famous clubs and businesses. Following his retirement, he and his wife, moved to Waycross in 2000 where he would remain until his passing. Mr. Kartsonas had a huge sense of humor and was truly a lover of life. He could walk into a room and naturally you would be drawn to him and not just for his personality. Being Greek, he was a handsome fella (even though he would wear socks with sandals, bless his heart). He loved radios, movies, classic cars, soccer, and photography (the 2011 PrimeSouth Bank calendar used one of his photos on the cover). He was a member of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Staten Island. He was a son of the late Demetrios N. and Penelope Dikeakou Kartsonas. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Nick Kartsonas. Survivors include his wife of 62 wonderful years, Charlotte Katherine DeShazo Kartsonas, of Waycross; his daughter and son-in-law, Maria and Thomas Hayes, of Point Pleasant Beach, N.J.; his son and daughter-in-law, Dimitri and Daria Kartsonas, of Atlanta; his brother and sister-in-law, Christos Cartsonas and Anna J. Emmons, of Menlo Park, Calif.; six grandchildren, Thomas Hayes Jr., Robert Vasilis Hayes, Katherine Hayes, Julia Hayes, Christopher Kartsonas, and Olivia Kartsonas; and several nieces, nephews, and other relatives. A graveside service for Mr. Kartsonas was held at noon Tuesday, October 27, in the Oakland Cemetery. The family had a private visitation at the funeral home prior to the service. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com. Pearson-Dial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.