Vaccine available in area for 65-up

Special to the WJH

The Southeast Health District has started scheduling appointments for those in the expanded definition of Phase 1A for the coronavirus vaccine.

The top-tiered vaccination is defined as healthcare workers in clinical settings, staff and residents of long-term care facilities, all law enforcement and fire personnel as well as adults aged 65-older (and their caregivers) as applicable.

If you are eligible to receive your COVID-19 vaccination within this expanded group, call 1-855-473- 4374 to schedule an appointment.

The Southeast Health District will be providing COVID-19 vaccinations by appointment only at four mass vaccination clinics located at the health departments in the following counties — Ware, Appling, Coffee and Bulloch.

Want a vaccination? • Call (855) 473-4374 to schedule an appointment. Calls are answered in the order they’re received so be prepared to hold.

The Georgia Department of Public Health is following the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). States have the flexibility to tailor these recommendations based on their specific needs and available vaccine.

Most of the healthcare community and providers also have been vaccinated across the 16-county health district which is composed of Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Brantley, Bulloch, Candler, Charlton, Clinch, Coffee, Evans, Jeff Davis, Pierce, Tattnall, Toombs, Ware and Wayne counties.