Two Jailed On Drugs Charges After Pendergast House Raid





A drug raid at a house on Pendergast Street Thursday afternoon was the culmination of a lengthy investigation Thursday as two people were arrested, said Ware County Sheriff’s Capt. Neil Skerratt.

Detective Blake Lewis led a contingent of several officers and probation officials to the residence in the 1100 block of Pendergast Street at 3:12 p.m. Thursday, Skerratt said, encountering the object of their warrant, Charles R. Williams, 50, the resident, as well as Charra Raynae Clements, 31, who lives in the 3100 block of Pendergast Street.

Skerratt said they both were in the Ware County jail today charged with possession of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of drug-related objects.

In other crime news, Skerratt said that two juvenile boys, ages 15 and 14, have been arrested in connection with a Dewitt Street burglary.

He said the boys burglarized a house in the 700 block of Dewitt Street Thursday between 10 a.m. and 5:55 p.m. and stole $1,400 worth of electronics.

Deputy Dakota York investigated the theft case and viewed residential video surveillance footage of the crime, Skerratt said. He said one juvenile was recognized by York. The ensuing investigation led to the arrests of both of the teens.

Stolen were two PlayStation 4s, an iPhone, a camera, a laptop, a computer tablet and assorted game cartridges, he said, adding that most of the property was recovered.

One of the suspects was in the Regional Youth Detention Center and the other was remanded to the custody of a parent.