Two Injured As Car Runs Off Highway

ALMA — Two Waycross people were injured Tuesday when a car ran off State Route 19 near Pine Level Church Road, said the Georgia State Patrol.

The driver, Malcolm Jamal Chambers, 26, of Waycross, and a passenger, Takemia Demetria Cooper, 29, of Waycross, were taken by Bacon County ambulance to Bacon County Hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries, said Rhonda Swinea, GSP Waycross post secretary.

Driving a 2001 Mazda 626, Chambers was northbound when the car veered off the pavement on the right and went out of control. Swinea said the car overturned through a ditch and slid on its roof for 245 feet before coming to full stop upside down in the ditch.

Trooper Brad Cox investigated the 8:15 a.m. crash.