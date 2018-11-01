Two Counterfeit $100s Are Seized

DOUGLAS — A joint investigation by the Coffee County Drug Unit and Broxton Police Department led to the seizure Thursday of $200 in counterfeit money, said Coffee County Sheriff Doyle Wooten.

A traffic stop was conducted Thursday evening by the Coffee County Drug Unit and K-9 Unit on a vehicle on Highway 221 North at 206 Connector in Douglas, said Wooten, and Dereck Shawn Porter, 21, of Douglas, was arrested and transported to the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office.

A Broxton police officer stopped and assisted the sheriff’s department personnel with the stop.

Porter is charged with two counts of forgery. He was found to be in possession of two counterfeit $100 dollar bills, said Wooten. The two bills looked “very similar” to a real $100 bill, he said.