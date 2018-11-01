Two Brunel Street Buildings Burn

Two Waycross firefighters and the occupant of a burning building on Brunel Street were injured early Sunday and transported to Memorial Satilla Health Waycross for treatment of burns and heat exhaustion, said Waycross Battalion Chief Jimmy Brown.

The fire spread from the apartment building, which was destroyed, to an adjacent residence that was heavily damaged.

An occupant of an apartment suffered burns on her hands and feet, said Brown. One of the firemen had minor burns and the other suffered from heat exhaustion, Brown said. Both firefighters (Brown declined to identify them) have been released from the hospital.

Firefighters were dispatched to the apartment house at 607 Brunel St. (near the intersection with Corridor Z) at 12:46 a.m. Sunday where they found the structure more than 50 percent involved in flames. Brown said because of radiant heat, the house next door at 605 Brunel St. also caught fire and was heavily damaged but not totally destroyed.

Three families living in the apartment building were displaced and the American Red Cross was called in to offer them assistance, said Brown.

The city also had a piece of firefighting equipment to sustain damage from radiant heat, Brown said.

“We had four engines there, and air and light truck, 16 personnel and two crews from the Ware County EMS,” said Brown. “Then we called on Ware County for mutual aid and they sent two four pieces of equipment and seven people. We also had help from the Waycross Police Department and the Ware County Sheriff’s Department. At one point we had to close down the South Georgia Parkway (Highway 82) and run supply lines across the roadway. That took several hours.”

The cause of the fire that started in the first structure has not been determined, Brown said. The first building was totally destroyed and the second was about 50 percent damaged with the fire igniting from the apartment house’s siding and spreading into the second floor and attic of the adjacent building, said Brown.

After firefighters returned to their stations about 6 a.m., the fire at 607 Brunel St. reignited and Battalion Chief Jim Blackburn and his crew were dispatched to the location to put out “hot spots” and prevent a total reforming of the blaze, said Brown.

The owner of the rental apartment building at 607 Brunel St. is Fred Tyre. The owner of the second building has not been determined by the fire department.

Brown did not release the name of the injured woman, pending permission from Waycross Fire Chief David Eddins. Brown said he did not believe she has been released from the hospital as of this morning.

Ware County Fire Capt. Brian Varnadore, whose county crew responded to provide mutual aid, applauded the efforts of all the firefighters on hand at every location.

“We had a good operation. Teamwork was spot on,” said Varnadore.