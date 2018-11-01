Two await extradition for city man’s murder

By MYRA THRIFT Staff Writer By MYRA THRIFT Staff Writer Two suspects arrested in connection with the murder of a Waycross man were awaiting extradition Monday, April 4, from North Carolina, Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal said. Kelly Marie Hill, 36, of Gilmore Street, and Cody Reinks, 27, of Waycross, were arrested Tuesday, April 28, in Lumberton, N.C. A hearing on their possible extradition was expected this week, but Royal didn’t know when. He said Reinks had waived extradition but Hill had not. The two are accused of murdering Tommy Junior Westberry Sr., 60, at his home in the 1700 block of Burgess Street on the south side of Waycross. Hill and Reinks were taken into custody by the U.S. Marshal’s Service in Lumberton (Robeson County), driving the murder victim’s vehicle.