Twister hits Kettle Creek Church

F-1 tornado spins from Sally, wrecks sanctuary

By MYRA THRIFT

Staff Writer

A severe thunderstorm spun from Hurricane Sally spawned a tornado that heavily damaged Kettle Creek Baptist Church, four vehicles in the parking lot and several headstones in both portions of the cemetery, according to Jonathan Daniell, Ware County Emergency Management Agency director.

No dollar estimate of damage has been determined, but one church member reported that her car has $8,000 in damages after being tossed around by the storm Wednesday evening, September 16. “The National Weather Service confirmed that it was an EF-1 tornado, but it never did hit the ground,” said Daniell. “It stayed about tree-top level. No other damage was reported that evening and no one was injured, although they were having a service at the church that night.”