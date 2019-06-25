Tuesday June 25, 2019

Ware Commission OKs Budget
By MYRA THRIFT, Staff Writer After giving final approval of a fiscal year 2020 $24.6 million budget Monday during a called meeting, Ware County commissioners heard presentations from Jana Dyke, executive director of the Waycross-Ware County Development Authority, and Edward Cady, executive director of the Downtown Waycross Development Authority, about positive changes in Waycross and Ware County.
Above are today's Newspaper Headlines
For the Full Paper you will need a subscription to our paper below. Scroll down the page to see if you're logged in
IF YOU ARE IT WILL SAY SO
Our PAST 2 WEEKS paper for paid subscriptions
Are you looking for a NEW SUBSCRIPTION
It's real simple now, you can even subscribe online, just follow the link below
Get your business SEEN both in the paper and online
Have you considered advertising here, you should we have over 9,000 subscribers and nearly 6,000 followers on FACEBOOK.