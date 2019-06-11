Tuesday June 11, 2019

Ware Moves On U.S. 1 Overpass
By MYRA THRIFT, Staff Writer After hearing for nearly two hours complaints from citizens in the Jamestown and State Street areas about a lack of a railroad overpass, Ware County commissioners approved a joint resolution Monday that will be sent to the City of Waycross calling for a combined effort in preparing for an overpass on U.S. 1, a move that’s long overdue according to those addressing the board during the monthly work session.
Above are today's Newspaper Headlines
For the Full Paper you will need a subscription to our paper below. Scroll down the page to see if you're logged in
IF YOU ARE IT WILL SAY SO
Our PAST 2 WEEKS paper for paid subscriptions
Are you looking for a NEW SUBSCRIPTION
It's real simple now, you can even subscribe online, just follow the link below
Get your business SEEN both in the paper and online
Have you considered advertising here, you should we have over 9,000 subscribers and nearly 6,000 followers on FACEBOOK.