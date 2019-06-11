Tuesday June 11, 2019

Ware Moves On U.S. 1 Overpass

By MYRA THRIFT, Staff Writer After hearing for nearly two hours complaints from citizens in the Jamestown and State Street areas about a lack of a railroad overpass, Ware County commissioners approved a joint resolution Monday that will be sent to the City of Waycross calling for a combined effort in preparing for an overpass on U.S. 1, a move that’s long overdue according to those addressing the board during the monthly work session.

Above are today's Newspaper Headlines
For the Full Paper you will need a subscription to our paper below. Scroll down the page to see if you're logged in
IF YOU ARE IT WILL SAY SO

LOG IN

Our PAST 2 WEEKS paper  for paid subscriptions

BROWSE HERE

Are you looking for a NEW SUBSCRIPTION 

It's real simple now, you can even subscribe online, just follow the link below

SUBSCRIPTION DETAILS

Get your business SEEN both in the paper and online

Have you considered advertising here, you should we have over 9,000 subscribers and nearly 6,000 followers on FACEBOOK.

ADVERTISING OPPORTUNITES

468