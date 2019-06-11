Tuesday June 11, 2019

Ware Moves On U.S. 1 Overpass

By MYRA THRIFT, Staff Writer After hearing for nearly two hours complaints from citizens in the Jamestown and State Street areas about a lack of a railroad overpass, Ware County commissioners approved a joint resolution Monday that will be sent to the City of Waycross calling for a combined effort in preparing for an overpass on U.S. 1, a move that’s long overdue according to those addressing the board during the monthly work session.