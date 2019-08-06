Tuesday August 6, 2019

Armed Robbery Suspect Caught, Jailed In Ware
Staff Report As a result of some intensive investigative techniques, a man responsible for a daring armed robbery at a convenience store in the 500 block of East Waring Street on July 29 has been taken into custody and is behind bars, Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal said.
Above are the Newspaper Headlines for the chosen date
For the Full Paper online you will need a subscription then our paper will display below. Scroll down the page to see if you're logged in
IF YOU ARE LOGGED IN IT WILL SAY SO
Our PAST 2 WEEKS paper for paid subscriptions
Are you looking for a NEW SUBSCRIPTION
It's real simple now, you can even subscribe online, just follow the link below
Get your business SEEN both in the paper and online
Have you considered advertising here, you should we have over 9,000 subscribers and nearly 6,000 followers on FACEBOOK.