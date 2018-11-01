Trull, Jeffers are Evann Todd Memorial Scholarship recipients

Staff Report
Ware County senior softball players Avien Trull and Savannah Jeffers have been named scholarship recipients through the Southeast Georgia Softball/Baseball Memorial Fund.
The Lady Gators’ softball program is naming the scholarship “The Evann Todd Memorial Scholarship” in memory of Evann Todd, a 2010 graduate of Ware County High School who passed away February 12, 2017 at the age of 25. “Evann was a huge part of the Lady Gators and has left a lasting impression on the program at Ware County High,” said head coach Rebecca Kirkland.
“She was always a hard worker and did what it took to continue to get better.
She also was such a wonderful teammate and young lady!

