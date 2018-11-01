Trio Jailed For Drugs In Local Parking Lot

Three people were arrested and charged with drug-related charges when a traffic stop was made in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant near the intersection of the South Georgia Parkway and Memorial Drive about 3:40 p.m. Friday, said Ware County Sheriff’s Capt. Neil Skerratt.

Gary Eldon Crews, 45, of the 100 block of Deer Grass Avenue, was charged with possession of hydromorphine (Schedule II), possession of dextroamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug-related objects and driving with a suspended license, said Skerratt.

Linda Susan Steedley, 46, of the 2100 block of Gilmore Street, and Linda Lucille Cox, 24, of the 300 block of Pine Island Road, were charged with possession of marijuana and possession of dextroamphetamine and drug-related objects, said Skerratt.

Detective James Cox and Sgt. Robert Weiss conducted the investigation.

“When he got there, Sgt. Weiss saw Gary trying to conceal something and got him out of the car. A bag with several pills of hydromorphine fell to the ground,” said Skerratt. “After all of them were taken out of the car, a search was conducted and officers found marijuana, hypodermic needles, a spoon with white powder, a supply of dextroamphetamine and hydromorphone, both Schedule II controlled substances.”

Skerratt said Crews was already on probation and county officers contacted state probation officers who arrived to assist.