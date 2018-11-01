Traffic Stops Lead To Jail For Suspects

A pair of traffic stops by Ware County Sheriff’s Department personnel led to two separate arrests on drug-related charges over the weekend, Capt. Neil Skerritt said.

Nicolin Gail Broderway, 37, of Claxton, was arrested for trafficking in methamphetimine and speeding following a stop Sunday evening on Highway 85 at Ammons Road by Det. Jake Griffin, Skerritt said.

On Saturday morning, Adam Quitman Dyal, 36, of the 100 block of Pineview Road in Alma, was arrested for possession of methamphetimine and drug-related objects during a stop on Ashley Court near the intersection of Smith Lane by Deputy Dakota York, the captain said.

Broderway’s Toyota Camry was stopped for exceeding the speed limit by Griffin at 8:32 p.m. Griffin reported that Broderway declined to make eye contact with the detective and he noticed her hands were shaking, Skerritt said.

Broderway gave Griffin consent to search the vehicle and in the car he found four separate packages bundled in black electric tape underneath a blanket. Two of the packages contained tobacco while the other two held about five ounces of a substance that field-tested positive as methamphetimine, Skerritt said.

Broderway told Griffin nothing in the trunk belonged to her before his search, Skerritt said.

She was booked into the Ware County jail for trafficking meth and speeding.

On Saturday York stopped Dyal’s Pontiac G6 for a non-working tag light, Skerritt said. York said that he noticed Dyal’s hands were shaking when he handed York his driver’s license, Skerritt said.

Det. Blake Lewis arrived at the scene of the stop and notified York that there was an active warrant in Ware County for Dyal’s arrest. Dyal was placed under arrest for the warrant, and subsequently, York found a clear syringe with an orange cap and a crystal-like substance in an air conditioner vent, Skerritt said.

Dyal was charged with possession of methamphetimine and drug-related objects and was given a citation for the non-working tag light. He was booked into the Ware County jail, Skerritt said.