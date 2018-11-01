Traffic Stops, House Search Lead To Nine Drug Arrests

Staff Report

Two routine traffic stops Tuesday night led to the arrests of nine people by Ware County Sheriff’s Department personnel on various drug-related charges following the stops and later Wednesday morning at a Waycross residence, Sheriff Randy Royal said.

He said evidence recovered in the traffic stops as well as information gleaned over the past year, enabled authorities to make the arrests in the traffic stops as well as at 1105 Golf View Drive. Royal characterized the action as a “high-level trafficking arrest” that included approximately 4.5 ounces of methamphetamine and a felony weight of marijuana.

“The sheriff’s office drug enforcement division is committed to combating the methamphetamine epidemic in our area,” Royal said. “All efforts are being made to eradicate this epidemic and this was a major step.”

At approximately 2:56 a.m. Wednesday Det. Sgt. Robert Wise, Sgt. Ethan Murray, Det. James Cox, Det. Missy Thrift, Det. Blake Lewis, Corp. Jonathan Oliver, Deputies Jeff Nolan, Tanner Farmer, Brandon Taylor and Canine Deputy Jeff Nolan executed a search warrant at the Golf View address, Royal said. The warrant was obtained earlier Wednesday morning, he said.

Five people were arrested at the residence on a variety of drug-related charges, Royal said.

Sherrie Day Middleton, 50 of the Golf View address, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule 4 drug Tramadol and drug-related objects.

Robert Chase Middleton, 22 of the Golf View address, was charged with possession of a schedule 1 drug marijuana oil, felony possession of marijuana, approximately 2.5 ounces, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and possession of drug-related objects.

Jennifer Woodcock, 66 of the Golf View address, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug-related objects.

Dakota Sligh Fowler, 21 of the 5700 block of River Trail in Blackshear, was charged with possession of marijuana and drug-related objects.

Hyden Charles Peacock, 22 of Waycross, was charged with possession of marijuana and drug-related objects.

Royal said the traffic stops that led to the Golf View arrests were the result of surveillance of the residence by Ware County law enforcement. He said two vehicles were seen leaving the residence and later stopped for traffic violations.

At approximately 9:53 p.m., Deputy Nolan and Det. Cox stopped a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe on Tebeau Street at Pinehurst Drive in reference to a lane violation. Matthew Martin Stembridge, 31 of Darien, Jerome Allen Tollison, 42 of Brunswick, and Michelle Lane Ruth, 41 of Brunswick, all were arrested and transported to the Ware County jail.

Stembridge was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of drug-related objects.

Tollison was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to district trafficking methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and drug-related objects.

Ruth charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and drug-related objects.

Royal said during the search of the Tahoe, deputies located a red cigarette box sitting next to a cellphone belonging to stem bridge in the console. Nolan opened box and found a small bag that contained a crystal-like substance that was identified as methamphetamine. There also were several other electronic devices in the vehicle that were placed in evidence for later analysis, Royal said.

Det. Lewis made the other traffic stop of a Dodge Journey on Abner Street near State Street for failure to maintain lane. Recovered from the vehicle was approximately five grams of methamphetamine, Royal said.

Arrested was Joseph Verlyn Sweat, 48 of the 1500 block of Lamar Ave. He was charged with possession of methaphetamine and drug-related objects, failure to maintain lane and an expired tag.