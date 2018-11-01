Tornado Ravages Mobile Home

By MYRA THRIFT

Staff Writer

A tornado spawned by a severe thunderstorm ravaged a mobile home 2350 Harvey Thrift Road late Friday morning, ripping it into pieces, said Ware County Emergency Management Director Jonathan Daniell.

Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal said the family of Michael Thigpen Jr., 37, including himself, his wife, Heather, 36, and their 5-year-old son, were in the mobile home when it was “literally ripped off the frame” at 11:22 … yet they were miraculously unharmed.

Royal said the three occupants found themselves on the concrete pad in the storm’s aftermath.

“But by the blessings of God, none of them was hurt,” said Royal. “They lost everything they had and are going to need help. But I am so thankful they were not hurt.”

They have relatives nearby and will be staying with them while they work out their homeowners insurance, the sheriff said.

A truck in the yard was flipped over onto its side.

Royal said that in the same community, a tractor trailer jack-knifed on a dirt road between Swamp Road and Eight Mile Post Road but that the driver was safe and without injury.

“There is a lot of tree damage in that area and a lot of live power lines,” said Royal. “We have called out all of the power companies, Satilla, OREMC, Slash Pine and Georgia Power and they are working. We have deputies posted at all locations with downed power lines. I pulled in a second shift prior to the storm so we would be ready if needed so I had an extra shift of officers ready to respond.”

Royal said the area of Harvey Thrift Road and Swamp Road was the hardest hit in Ware County, “as far as I know right now,” he said at 12:45 p.m. Friday.

“We are just now getting reports in,” Daniell said at around noon. “We’ve got deputies checking around the county but that is all I’ve heard. I have not heard of any power outages in the county as yet.”

Daniell added that Clinch County, in the Cogdell area, experienced winds in excess of 70 mph but he had not received any reports of damage in that area.

Neither had he heard any reports of hail, although hail signatures were present on radar maps published during the storm.

Daniell said at about noon that the storm had moved out of Ware County and into Brantley and Glynn counties. Not long thereafter, it was off the coast of Glynn.

The cold front accompanied by strong winds and heavy rain also brought down a pecan tree near the intersection of Waring Street and Dorothy Street, prompting city police to post an officer to prevent drivers from running over the tree or making contact with live power lines.

Grace Pack, who delivers Journal-Herald newspapers, said people in the Dorothy-Waring neighborhood reported their power was out.

Daniell said the squall line and thunderstorms will be followed by cooler temperatures but that the Easter weekend is expected to bring dry, sunny days and rather cool nights. Temperatures will begin to climb back to the normal range Sunday evening or Monday.