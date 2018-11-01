TOPS Lists Recent Milestones

The Waycross chapter (G13 0232) of Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) is a nonproﬁt weight loss support group for men, woman, teens and children ages 7 and up.

Several of its members have recently reached milestones they can be proud of, said a chapter official.

In December, Waycross TOPS presented “Halfway to Goal” charms to Becky Williams, Donna Drew and Jeanie Monk. Monk also received a “50-pound loss” charm.

Roberta Davis received a charm for turning in six pins which represents six losses.

Becky Williams received an “Achieved Goal” charm which means she reached the goal set by her doctor and became a KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly). She received a KOPS bracelet and charm.

Jeanie Monk was the best loser of the month with a 6-pound loss.

In January, Sarah McClellan and Jeanie Monk received charms for turning in six pins. Roberta Davis received a pin for turning in a food chart for six consecutive weeks.

The organization welcomed two new members in January, Patsy Sanford (former member) and Matt Sanford.

Delaine Sutton was the best loser of the month of January with an 8.6 pounds loss.

The Waycross chapter of TOPS has moved to a new location. The new meeting place is at the First Presbyterian Church, 601 Hill St. (in the choir room).

The group meets on Thursday night and the weigh-in is from 6:15 to 6:50 p.m. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. Visitors are allowed to attend one meeting without joining.

Anyone interested in learning more about TOPS may call (day or evening) 281-7008, 288-0119 or 281-5388 (evening ONLY). If no one answers, leave a name and number and someone will get back with you as soon as possible.