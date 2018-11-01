Top-ranked Gators rally past No. 6 Coffee

By VERNON WILLIS

Staff Writer

Emotions were undoubtedly running high when No. 1 ranked Ware County squared off against sixth-ranked Coffee in Memorial Stadium in the Region 1- AAAAA opener for both teams. Maybe too high, according to Gators head coach Jason Strickland. “I think were a little too emotional and jacked up the start,” said Strickland after the Gators (6-0 overall, 1-0 region) rallied from a 14-10 fourth-quarter deficit to down the Trojans (5-2, 0-1) 24-14 for their sixth straight win. “A lot of times in these rivalry type games it’s the team that’s the first one to settle down and turn it back into just a football game that ends up winning. This was just a great win for our seniors. A lot of people didn’t realize that we didn’t have anybody on this team who had ever beaten Coffee.” In addition to being flagged for a season-high 150 yards in penalties, the Gators got relatively pedestrian by his illustrious standards and offensive numbers of quarterback Thomas Castellanos. The junior signal-caller. who entered the night averaging 110 yards per game rushing, was held to 27 yards on 15 carries and was sacked three times by the big and athletic Coffee defense. He also threw twice as many interceptions (two) as he had in the Gators’ previous five games. But Castellanos was at his best when he had to be as he led Ware County on two fourth-quarter touchdown drives to overcome the Coffee lead and keep the Gators undefeated heading into a showdown Friday night in Warner Robins against the No. 3 ranked Demons. “They (Trojans) were determined not to let him run,” said Strickland. “They had a great plan and they were able to make him stay back and pass. But Thomas is such a competitive guy. He wasn’t caught up in rushing statistics, or anything like that. All he cared about was finding a way to win.” Castellanos complet