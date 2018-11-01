Top-ranked Gators get No. 6 Coffee in region opener

By VERNON WILLIS

Staff Writer

Ware County Gators fans have certainly heard this before. But it remains as true as ever. Things don’t get any easier for the No. 1 ranked Gators Friday night. The Gators (5-0) will be facing their fifth consecutive Top 10 opponent when they play host to the sixth-ranked Coffee Trojans (5-1) in the Region 1-AAAAA opener for both teams.

The Trojans, who are tied for fourth with Cartersville in the composite Class AAAAA rankings (five total rankings), have won three straight games since a 17-10 setback against Houston County in Week 3.

They turned up for the Gators with a 53-0 beatdown of the Salem Seminoles last Friday. It was the season opener for the Conyers’ school. ‘That’s the way they’ve (Trojans) looked every week to me,” said Gators’ head coach Jason Strickland.

“I know they have the one loss, but they had a lot of guys, including their quarterback (A.J. Wilkerson), in quarantine that week”

In its five wins, Coffee has outscored opponents by a combined score of 186-36 (37.2 to 7.2).

That includes wins over Drew (30-0), Glynn Academy (45-7), and Camden County (37-13).