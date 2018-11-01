Tommy L. Mason

BLACKSHEAR — Tommy Lamar Mason, 64, of Blackshear, died Wednesday morning, September 30, 2020, at Memorial Satilla Health after a short illness. He was born in Cherokee County, Alabama, to the late Edgar Lamar and Mary Lee “Jigg” Corbitt Mason and lived in Manor for many years before moving to Blackshear. Mr. Mason was retired from CSX Railroad as a Machine Operator after 39 years of service. He loved all types of racing, car shows, and fishing. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, John “Critter” Mason. Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Alva Crews Mason, of Blackshear; one son, Tommy Mason Jr. (wife, Cynthia), of Dixie Union; five grandchildren, Chelsey Crawford, of Blackshear, Mase Mason, Madelyn Mason, JC Mason, and Jack Mason; daughter-in-law, Stephanie Mason, of Perry, Georgia; two sisters, Glenda White (husband, Edward), of Manor, Dana Beecher (husband, Shine), of Manor; several nieces, nephews and other relatives. A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Friday at Hargraves Chapel Cemetery. The family received friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Sympathy may be expressed online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.