WAYCROSS — Tommy Junior Westberry Sr., 60, of Waycross died Friday, April 24, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Waycross to the late Thomas Junior and George Ann Justice Westberry. Mr. Westberry lived in Waycross all of his life where he was a mechanic and worked for Chancey Garage and Wilbur James. He always enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding horses, and working on vehicles. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Wanda Melissa Westberry Craven, one grandson, Jonathon Isaac Swain, two brothers, Jimmy Westberry and Eddie Joe Westberry, one sister, Patricia Ann Beckham. Survivors include five children, Kelli Marie Westberry Steedley and her husband, James, of Waycross, Tonya Westberry, of Blackshear, Tommy Junior “TJ” Westberry Jr., of Waycross, Thomas Patrick Westberry and his wife, Allena, of Blackshear, Sherry Marie Westberry, of Baxley; 12 grandchildren, Brian Mc- Quaig (Renee), Chase Mc- Quaig (Alaina), Niki Briola, Ty Hall, Tommy Junior Westberry III, Maryann Westberry, Abby Westberry, Jordan Taylor Westberry, Rosie Westberry, Skylit Westberry, Samuel Sirmans, and Leah Hersey; four great-grandchildren, Annalyne and Draigen McQuaig, Easton Jones, and Kylar Drawdy; several nieces, nephews, and other relatives. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Saturday, October 24, at the funeral home. Sympathy may be expressed online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com. Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.