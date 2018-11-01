Tire-Inflating Accident Hurts Blackshear Man

BLACKSHEAR — A Blackshear man was seriously injured Wednesday in a freak, work-related accident as an over-sized tire blew up while he was putting air in it, said Pierce County Sheriff Ramsey Bennett.

Thomas Westberry was taken by helicopter to UF Health Jacksonville, Fla., for treatment of serious arm and upper body injuries, Bennett said.

The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. at the lumber yard at Ace Pole, but Bennett did not know if the accident was connected to the work that is done at the plant.

“I just know the man was there and he was airing up one of those big truck tires when the tire exploded on him,” Bennett said. “He had pretty severe injuries to his arms.”

Bennett said he had not heard of an update on Westberry’s condition this morning. He said he had no information or details about his injuries, except to say, “they were severe.”