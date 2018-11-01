Tips Lead To Woman’s Arrest For Illegal Use Of Lost Card

Ware County Sheriff’s officers are “extremely grateful” to citizens who provided information helping to identify and take into custody a woman wanted for financial card fraud, said Capt. Neil Skerratt.

Carley Rhiannon Martinez Hewett, 40, of the 2100 block of Lakeview Drive, was identified as a woman seen on store video using a man’s stolen credit card, said Skerratt. She was taken into custody about 8 p.m. Tuesday at her home.

Hewett is charged with felony financial identity fraud and was being held in the Ware County jail. Skerratt said she was scheduled for a first appearance in court this morning.

“We are so thankful for the people who came forward and provided information that helped us to solve this cases,” said Skerratt. “We are grateful for the newspaper publishing the photo and information and we had a great response from the public.”

Skerratt said Detective Clay Carter swore out a warrant for her arrest and with the help of Deputy Jeff Nolan and Deputy Ethan Murray was able to effect her arrest without incident.

The case stems from a report of a missing wallet on April 10 in the 4000 block of Church Street; a man had lost his wallet containing money, credit cards and debit cards. Skerratt said the man soon noticed charges starting to pile up on his financial card accounts which led lawmen to obtain a video from a local store that showed the woman using his card.

“We can’t thank you all enough for getting that in the paper and on Facebook,” said Skerratt. “We appreciate our citizens.”