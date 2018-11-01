BRINSON — Timothy Mark “Tim” McLaughlin, 46, of Brinson, Georgia, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Bainbridge Church of God hosted a memorial service at 6 p.m. on Sunday, September 20, with Pastors Ryan Carnes, Waylon Day, and Clyde Roberts officiating. A private graveside service was held at Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery. Online visitors may sign the guest register at www.iveyfuneral.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Bainbridge Church of God Soup Kitchen, 205 Independent Street, Bainbridge, Georgia, 39817. Timothy Mark McLaughlin was born December 23, 1973, in Homerville, Georgia, the son of James Allen McLaughlin and Dorothy Elois Cox McLaughlin. Tim lived in Montezuma and Waycross before making his way to Decatur County in 1988. He owned Tim’s Custom Cabinets and was an active member of Bainbridge Church of God where he served on the Church Council. Priorities for Tim were God, family, and friends. He loved doing for others and was known for his big heart. Tim was a peacekeeper and often paid the price on behalf of others in order to do so. He was quite an artist in the cabinetry world and spent hours listening to homeowners and bringing their ideas to fruition. Tim enjoyed tractor work at the farm, hunting, and fishing. His cows, Krystal and Bella, were a fun distraction at the end of the day for both Tim and his neighbors. Survivors include his wife of almost 13 years, Christine McLaughlin; his children, Celeste Elois McLaughlin, Morgan Blair Long (Codie), Timothy Brett McLaughlin, Holden Lee White, and Jacob Brandon McLaughlin, all of Bainbridge, Georgia; his father, James McLaughlin, of Bainbridge; his siblings, Cindy (James) Strickland, of Waycross, Darrin (Lisa) McLaughlin, of Bainbridge, Victor McLaughlin, of Waycross, Cathy (Jamie) McAnelly, of Bainbridge, Becky (Chris) Williams, of Alma, and Bruce Gibbs, of Florida; and his grandchildren, Mia, Jax, Gabe, Izzy and Jayden. Tim was preceded in death by his mother, Dot Dixon, his sister, Donna Gibbs, and his granddaughter, Zoe. Edith LaRee Carter JACKSONVILLE — Edith LaRee Carter, 95, of Jacksonville, Florida, died Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville after a brief illness. She was born in Nicholls, Georgia, to the late Walter Bagley and Bertha Cannon Bagley. She was a homemaker and a member of First Baptist Church in Jacksonville. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Carter, her daughter, Katherine Clarkson, and two sisters. Mrs. Carter is survived by her son, Bob Deason, and his wife, Lisa, of Jacksonville; three grandchildren, Erin Taylor, Kyle Deason, Tyler Clarkson; one great-grandson, Connor Taylor; one sister, Frankie Odum; and numerous other relatives. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 26, in Bagley Cemetery in Nicholls, Georgia. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com.