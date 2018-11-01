BAXLEY — Mrs. Thurza Louise Murray, age 60 of Baxley, Georgia, passed away, Thursday, February 4, 2021, at Appling County HealthCare of Baxley, following a brief illness. She is survived by her husband, Ralph Murray of Baxley and six daughters, Misty Murray and husband, Alex Galvan of Hoboken, Jennifer Murray of Millwood, Christy Murray and husband, John, of Millwood, Peggy Wright and husband, Dustin, of Pearson, Shannon Davis and husband, Bill, of Broxton, Chryssy Bennett, and husband, Mark, of Pearson; mother Thurza Ann Smith of Nahunta; brother David Plowden and wife, Tracy, of Summerville, South Carolina; sisters Marie Gaskins of Nahunta, Georgia, and Katie Plowden of James Island, S.C.; 21 grandchildren, 15 greatgrandchildren and several other relatives. A funeral service for Mrs. Murray was held Monday, February 8, 2021, at Indian Mound Baptist Church in Millwood with Brother Clayton Davis officiating. The interment followed in Indian Mound Cemetery. Visitation for Mrs. Murray was at 5 p.m. Sunday, February 7, 2021, at Indian Mound Baptist Church in Millwood. Relihan Funeral Home in Pearson, Georgia, was in charge of the arrangements.