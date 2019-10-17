Thursday October 17, 2019

Ware County christening

Administration Building officially opened in ceremony

By MYRA THRIFT

StaffWriter

In 2016, Ware County began work on the proposed Administration Building that was approved in the 2008 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax Referendum.

In November 2018, the facility was completed and ready to move in. Unlike a number of large structures built prior, the Admin Building was completely paid for when county officials opened the doors, thanks to the county citizens who approved the SPLOST project.

In 1957, Ware County built a beautiful white marble courthouse and for the next several years, paid on the bonds that were floated to make the courthouse possible.

“That’s the difference in having that SPLOST penny or not having it,” said Chairman Jimmy Brown as he dedicated the Admin Building during a special ceremony at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14. “It’s much easier to do with SPLOST.

We need to pray that the Ware County voters will approve the upcoming SPLOST. We also need to remind everyone this is NOT a new tax, it is only a continuation of the current SPLOST.” The 45,000 square-foot building was constructed by R.H. Tyson Builders at a cost of $7.9million.