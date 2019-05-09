Thursday May 9, 2019

Grady Lawsuit Sought $3 Million
By RICK NOLTE, Staff Writer In the notice of forthcoming litigation by Peggy Grady, the City of Waycross was informed monetary compensation in the amount of $3 million would be the target, according to a copy of the document obtained Wednesday by The Journal-Herald.
