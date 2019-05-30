Thursday May 30, 2019

Bacon Sheriff Arrested For Assault Of 75-Year-Old
From AP, Internet Reports ALMA — Bacon County Sheriff Mark Cothren surrendered to his own jail on Wednesday after a case led by the Georgia Bureau of Investigations discovered allegations of assault and battery, according to a report from the Bacon County Sheriff’s Department.
