Thursday August 22, 2019

Atlanta-Area Students Fear For Safety After Shooting

ATLANTA (AP) — The first day of fall semester brought fear to Clark Atlanta University, where students worried about their safety the day after gunshots were fired into a crowd of 200 people outside the school’s library.

Above are the Newspaper Headlines for the chosen date

