Thrift wins race for Ware chairman

Barnard retains commission seat; Hatfield secures spot on state bench By MYRA THRIFT Staff Writer Ware County voters turned out by the thousands Tuesday, June 9, to participate in local contested races and the Presidential Preference Primary. A total of 3,400 absentee ballots were cast and a total of 6,953 people voted. Ware County has 20,775 registered active voters. The Ware County Commission will have a new leader in January as Elmer Thrift received a majority of the votes in a three-man race. Thrift garnered 2,533 votes compared to Freddie Smith with 1,189. Carl Sears netted a total of 874.