Three WCHS seniors sign letters-of-intent

Staff Report

Three Ware County seniors signed national letters-of-intent Wednesday, February 3 to continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level.

Michael Mincey, a 6-foot-1, 220-lb. linebacker on the Gators’ football team, officially signed with Vanderbilt University and new head coach Clark Lea, Lea, the 29th Commodores’ head coach. Lee served the past two seasons as Notre Dame’s defensive coordinator.

Mincey, the 2019 Region 2 Defensive Player of the Year, was one of four players to sign Wednesday who will join the 21 signed in December 2020. Mincey was joined by Hoover (Ala.) High School running back Dylan Betts-Pauley (5- 11, 225), Holy Spirt High School (Absecon, N.J.) running back Patrick Smith (5-10, 185: NJ.com’s Offensive Player of the Year), and defensive back C.J. Taylor (6-1, 195; 2020 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Division I Class 6A award) of Warren County Senior High School (McMinnville, Tenn.).

Offensive lineman Eli Cade joins a record of 63 players signing national letters of intent to play for the Georgia Military College Bulldogs (Milledgeville). The GMC 2021 signing class includes 42 high school players from Georgia.

Rob Manchester, who has served the past 14 years as GMC’s defensive coordinator, is the interim head coach after the retirement of 23-year head coach Bert Williams.

GMC has had 49 alumni reach the NFL since 1995. There have been 584 former players sign with four-year programs (164 schools) since 1991.