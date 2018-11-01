Three Injured In Collision Near Waycross Fairgrounds

Three people were injured Monday in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of the South Georgia Parkway and the Knight Avenue (Hatcher Point Road) crossover, said the Georgia State Patrol.

Both drivers, Cleve Brad Manning, 32, of Hortense, and Anthonie Jerrald Lattany, 34, of Nahunta, as well as a passenger in the Lattany vehicle, James Black, 36, of Waycross, were all transported by Ware County ambulance to Memorial Satilla Health for examination and treatment of injuries, said Rhonda Swinea, GSP Waycross post secretary.

Manning, driving a 2015 Dodge Ram, was attempting to turn east onto the South Georgia Parkway when his truck was hit in the front left by a westbound 1999 Ford F150 pickup truck driven by Lattany. Swinea said Manning told lawmen he did not see the truck on the highway until he had turned.

Manning’s truck spun clockwise and stopped on the west shoulder. Lattany’s vehicle came to a final rest in the inside westbound lane of the South Georgia Parkway, said Swinea.

Trooper Brad Cox investigated the 9:21 a.m. accident.