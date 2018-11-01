Three Escape Tornado Here By ‘Miracle’

By MYRA THRIFT, Staff Writer

Buck Thigpen Family Safe Though Their Mobile Home Was Shredded By Twister

“An absolute miracle.”

That’s the way Ware County Emergency Management Agency director Jonathan Daniell categorized a Harvey Thrift Road family that survived a direct attack on their mobile home by a tornado Friday.

The father, Buck Thigpen, his wife, Heather, and their 5-year-old son miraculously survived although their single-wide was torn to shreds and three motor vehicles were overturned.

They were virtually unharmed. Their home was obliterated.

“I talked to Buck,” said Daniell. “He said he was in the kitchen when he heard it and by the time he turned around, everything started flipping. It forced the mobile home up into the air.”

Buck Thigpen alone had a few cuts, Daniell said, that appeared to have been made by pieces of wood hitting him.

“But they were superficial,” Daniell said. “It was definitely a miracle that they survived and in pretty good shape. It had to be a miracle.”

Sheriff Randy Royal on Friday told of how the young family had found itself on hands and knees on the trailer’s concrete pad … their former home in shreds all around them.

Nearby some trees were toppled and a large truck jack-knifed not far away, apparently an effect of the tornadic winds.

“The Thigpens are staying with family right now,” Daniell said. It’s just amazing to me that the twister turned over three cars, tore up that mobile home and didn’t touch a garage building right nearby.”

Daniell said he had not heard of any other major damage from the storm in Ware County but did hear of strong winds in Cogdell and in downtown Alma.

In Bacon County, seven power poles on the bypass road were destroyed and had to be replaced, said EMA director Danny Turner.

“We were without power for the most of the night until the next morning in a large area,” said Turner. “There were a few trees down in the city and in the county and of course tree limbs everywhere. Three or four businesses in town lost their roofs.”

Turner said he was most thankful that no one was hurt during the storm and that damage was not worse for the residents of Bacon County and Alma.

In Brantley County, strong winds brought down about 10 trees at various locations but no houses were damaged, said Sheriff Len Davis.

“We had some good rain and some pretty strong winds but I can say I am thankful nobody was injured,” said Davis. “There were a couple of minor wrecks during the heavy rain but they were not serious. We were blessed.”

Blackshear Police Chief Chris Wright said the only real issue the city had from the storm was a tree falling onto a power line on College Avenue and folks in that area were without power for about four hours. Eerily, the same issue occurred again on Saturday when a tree fell on a power line knocking out power for about two hours, said Wright.

“We didn’t have any major damage, that was about the only thing. In the county, a few trees fell but that was the only thing reported,” said Wright, “and nobody was injured during all of that.”