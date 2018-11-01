WAYCROSS — Thomas Wayne Moore, 71, of Waycross, died Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Landmark Hospital in Savannah after an extended illness. He was born in Waycross to the late Tressa Juanita Moore and lived here all of his life. Moore was in maintenance, repairing RV’s, and working for Sam Patel. He was a member of Open Door Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and gardening. In addition to his mother, Moore was preceded in death by one stepson, Jason Thornton, and one daughter-in-law, Tisha Moore. Survivors include his wife, Shirley Ann Floyd Moore, of Waycross; three children, Pam Moore (Donald O’Neal), of Hickox, Georgia, Michael Moore, of Blackshear, Stacey Moore, of Waycross; three stepsons, Russell Thornton, of Brunswick, Ronald Thornton (Elizabeth), of Hilliard, Florida, Jamie Thornton, of Waycross; 17 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; two sisters, Gwendolyn Moore Parker, of Hazelhurst, Brenda Moore Cook, of Green Cove Springs, Florida; several nieces, nephews and other relatives. Memorialization is by cremation. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Sympathy may be expressed online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com. Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.