WAYCROSS — Thomas Joseph “Tom” Jones, 61, died Saturday morning, July 17, 2021, at Memorial Satilla Health. Jones was born September 21, 1959, in Louisville, Ky., but he lived most of his life in the Atlanta and Waycross areas. He also served in the Navy and was formerly employed as a draftsman in civil engineering. Jones loved music, played guitar, and enjoyed the annual Gram Parsons Guitar Pull. He was an avid Falcons fan and season ticket holder for many years. Jones was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Jane Fullard Jones, and his mother, Frances Annette Perry Jones. Survivors include two stepchildren, Tessa Smith, and Eric Shelton Smith; his father, Dr. J. Olan Jones; siblings, Tim Jones, Terry Jones (Debbie), Ted Jones (Melissa), Todd Jones (Paula) and Tyler Jones (Dana); and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral was held this morning (Wednesday, July 21) at 11 a.m., at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Thomas Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guestbook, or by viewing the video tribute and funeral service recording at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.