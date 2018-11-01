WAYCROSS — Thomas “Ed” Wade, 87, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross following an extended illness. Mr. Wade was born in Bacon County to the late Archie P. Wade Jr. and Retta Carter Wade. He was a retired Letter Carrier for the United States Postal Service and a member of Winona Park United Methodist Church. He also served in the United States Army during the Korean War. In addition to his parents, Mr. Wade also was preceded in death by his wife, Winnie Caroline Clements Wade, three brothers, Aubrey Wade, Jerry Wade, and Virgil Wade, and a sister-in-law, Opal L. Clements. Mr. Wade is survived by his son, Eddie Wade (Anna), of Waycross; a grandson, Matt Wade (Kaitlyn), of West Lafayette, Indiana; two sisters, Nell Douglas and Irma Carter, both of Alma; and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service was held at 9 a.m. Monday, July 13, at Oakland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made in his honor to Winona Park United Methodist Church, 900 N. Augusta Avenue, Waycross, Georgia, 31503. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com Music Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.