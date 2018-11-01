WAYCROSS — Thomas Earl Tapley, 93, of Waycross, died Wednesday evening, July 8, 2020, surrounded by his family, at his residence after an extended illness. He was born in Norristown, Georgia, to the late Ross Thomas Tapley and Isabell Smith Tapley. Mr. Tapley left Norristown when he enlisted in the United States Navy. He served during World War II where he was stationed in Guam as a member of the United States Naval Construction Battalions, better known as the Navy Seabees. After his discharge from the Navy, he moved to Homerville before eventually settling in Waycross. Mr. Tapley worked for 30 years with Dixie Concrete & Roadbuilders, where he served as president and head contractor during the construction of the CSX Rice Yard. After his time with Dixie, Mr. Tapley owned and operated Tapley Construction. He was a member of First Baptist Church, the Waycross Exchange Club, Waycross Elks Lodge No. 369, Waycross Masonic Lodge No. 305 F&AM, and the Waycross Shrine Club. He loved to hunt and fish, but more than anything enjoyed spending time at his lake, “Tapley’s Lake.” Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, Ruby Leiupo, Margarite Johnson, Elizabeth Frost, Lucille Watkins, Elmo Youmans, Herman Tapley, and Bertha Chapman. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Gene Tapley, of Waycross; two children, Teresa Ganas and her husband, Rusty, of Waycross, Thomas Earl “Tommy” Tapley Jr., and his wife, Clara, of Waycross; four grandchildren, Garrett Ganas and his wife, Nydia, Betsy Ward and her husband, Benson, Hannah Cochran and her husband, Brandon, Thomas Earl “Trey” Tapley III and his wife, Megan; 10 great-grandchildren, Sophie Cochran, Ty Cochran, Rett Ganas, Sawyer Ganas, Eli Ganas, Sibby Ward, Maizie Ward, Louise Ward, Tucker Tapley, Piper Tapley; one brother, Terrel Tapley and his wife, Lanell; and numerous other relatives. The family also would like to express their sincere appreciation to Mr. Tapley’s caregivers, Shona Cooper, Jackie Jenkins, Olivia Williams, Tasha Huff, and Damon Daniels. Because of their great care, the family was able to keep Mr. Tapley at home, and for that, they are most appreciative. Seghers Hetherington Tapley Perry A funeral was held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 11, at First Baptist Church, Waycross. Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery. The family received friends beginning at 9:30 a.m. at the church. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, all attendees were required to wear a mask. They were provided at the door. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com.