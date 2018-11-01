ALMA — Thelma Boatright (Curtis) Carter, 86, of Alma, passed away at her residence on Sunday, July 19, 2020, after an extended illness. She was born in Bacon County on July 11, 1934, to the late Hubert and Anna Bell Boatright. In addition to her parents, Thelma was preceded in death by her husbands, Frederick Curtis and Thomas L. Carter. She also was preceded in death by her brothers, Wendell Boatright, Royce Boatright, Huelon Boatright, and sisters, Melba Dixon, Eulene Smith, Elgene Lee, and Beverly Boatright. Additionally, she was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Austin Waters. She was a member of Ten Mile Baptist Church. Survivors include five children, Stephen (Leah) Curtis, of Vidalia, Georgia, Janet (Jeff) Jump, of Uvalda, Georgia, Michael (Pam) Curtis, of Hoboken, Cindy (Charles) Waters, of Alma, and Thomas (Ginger) Carter, of Alma; 12 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild; a brother, Winston (Jeanne) Boatright, of Brunswick; sisters, Joyce (Chuck) Rowland, of Alma, and Jenny Boatright Taylor, of Alma; and numerous nieces and nephews; and special friends, Sara Miles and Marie Wildes. Thelma came from a large, but extremely close family of brothers and sisters and loved their many get-togethers. She also had a great love of fishing that was shared with her sisters and daughters and spent many days in the creek. She took great pride in maintaining her yard, loved watching her birdfeeders, and meticulously mowing her grass. Highlights of her life were spent spoiling her grandchildren, cooking for her family, and traveling with Marie and Sara. Due to the current global pandemic, a private graveside service was held for the family at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 21, at Ten Mile Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastors Jimmy Miles and R.B. Gaskins officiating. Active pallbearers included Bill Jordan, Edward Jordan, Eric Hutto, Jody Miles, Justin Wildes, Andrew Wildes, and J.R. Miles. Honorary pallbearers included Winston Miles, Mary Jordan, Irma Carter, Mary Francis Carter, and Janice Carter. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ten Mile Baptist Church Cemetery Fund in her memory. Crosby Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.