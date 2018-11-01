MANOR — Mrs. Thelma Bladen Barber, 94, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at the Hospice House Satilla following a short illness. Mrs. Barber was born in Waycross to the late Willie Bladen and Miriam Cason Bladen. Thelma worked in the 1950s for the Salvation Army where she taught a kindergarten class and played in the marching band. In 1968, she worked at Standard Container in Homerville before being laid off. She then worked a few years at Baptist Village in Waycross while also helping her husband farm tobacco. Thelma was a member of the Victory Methodist Church (formerly Booth United Methodist). Mrs. Barber loved to cook, bake, and make people happy. She loved her family more than life and had a heart of gold. Thelma had a close relationship with Jesus and loved spending time at church. In addition to her parents, she also was preceded in death by her husband, James Bradley Barber; her son, Dennis B. Barber; three brothers, Cecil Bladen, Carl Bladen, and Ross Bladen; and three sisters, Vivian Bladen, Gladys Bladen, and Ruth Bladen Carter. Mrs. Barber is survived by her daughter, Deanna Barber Cox (Henry) of Manor; two grandchildren, Bradley Cox of Valdosta and Leanna Cox of Manor; two stepgrandchildren, Andrew Rick of Waycross and Matthew Cox (Donyela) of Townsend; eight great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Victory Methodist Church Cemetery in Manor. The family received friends at the cemetery at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.