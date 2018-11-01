Theft Of Car Probed

A Waycross woman reported to police that she left her car, a 2011 Chevrolet Impala, at a residence in the 1000 block of Central Avenue for a mechanic to work on at 4 p.m. Monday and that she learned at 9:55 p.m., the car had been stolen, said Waycross Police Sgt. Teresa Grant.

Meanwhile, a WPD officer got behind a vehicle near Lee and Knight avenues that turned out to be the one stolen. Grant said at the time, the officer did not know the theft had taken place.

“The officer heard a gunshot in the area where he saw the vehicle (Lee and Knight) and overheard a man in the car making threats to kill someone,” said Grant.

The patrol officer attempted to make a traffic stop but the driver sped away, eluding the officer, said Grant.

“We do have a suspect but no arrest as yet,” said Grant. “The car has been recovered.”