MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — Terryn Brendon Mock, 28, passed away Tuesday night, June 23, 2020, at Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida. He was born in Waycross, but he was raised in Pierce County and graduated from Pierce County High School in 2010. Terryn attended Waycross College and Valdosta State University. He was employed by Dish Network as a technician. Terryn was a musician and member of the band, Isotopes. He loved playing and writing music, building computers, and playing computer games. Terryn was preceded in death by his son, Theo Mock, paternal grandparents, J.C. and Audrey Mock, maternal grandmother, Genene Courson Bennett. Survivors include his wife, Justice Marie Mock, of Middleburg, Florida; his parents Terry and Brenda Bennett Mock, of Blackshear; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Heather and Emad Mousa-Odeh of Kissimmee, Florida; maternal grandfather, R.J. Bennett of Douglas; two brothers-in-law, Sebastian Mousa and Hakeem Mousa; sister-in-law, Ameera Mousa; grandparents-inlaw, Sandy and Tom Thalmann, Suad Odeh (late Ahmad Odeh); beloved cats, Alaska and Arlo; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. A funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 26, at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed in Blackshear City Cemetery. The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Those in attendance were requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome. com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.