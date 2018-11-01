SAVANNAH — Terry Lynn Branson, 73, of Waycross, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Candler Hospital in Savannah. Born in Pinehurst, N.C., on May 16, 1946, he lived in Waycross most of his life. Terry was a U.S. Army veteran having served during the Vietnam Conflict. He worked as a Correctional Officer with Ware State Prison prior to becoming a truck driver for the United States Postal Service. He was a Mason and a Shriner and enjoyed playing the Bass guitar. Terry loved his family, fishing, and his pet dogs, ’Lil Man and Jake. He was the son of the late Millard Jeffrey and Stella Louise Newell Branson. He also was preceded in death by a daughter, Tracy Walker. Survivors include his daughter, Brandy Spates (Justin Griffis), of Blackshear; a son-in-law, Jeffrey Walker (BJ Rouse), of Waycross; four grandchildren, Kyndal (Justin) Stephens, T.J. Walker, Slade Godwin and Holt Spates; two greatgrandchildren, Walker Stephens and Stella Stephens; his sister, Frances (Robert) Landrum, of Blackshear; his nephew, Lee Landrum; his former wife and mother of his children, Shirley (Jim) Holton, of Blackshear; and several other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19, the family will have a memorial service honoring Terry’s life at a later date. Memorialization will be by cremation. Interment will be in the Greenlawn Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com. Pearson-Dial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.