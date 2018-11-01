WAYCROSS — Terry Earl Spivey died Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at Atrium Health Navicent in Macon, Georgia, after an extended illness. Spivey is survived by his wife, Beth Gill Spivey; his children, Kelli Louise Taylor (husband Cory), Lauren Elizabeth Lester (husband Rick), Sarah Marie Mills (husband Josh), and Benjamin Terry Spivey (wife Kessy); his parent, Mr. and Mrs. Earl (Louise) Spivey; and his brother, Rodney Alan Spivey. Survivors also include his grandchildren, of whom he was especially proud, Gage, Grant, Reagan, Tenley, Amelia, Griffin, Elliot, Audrey, and the baby girl, Terry, he knew was on the way. Additionally, he leaves behind several nieces and nephews, as well as Scooter Byars, whom Spivey considered an honorary son. Spivey was born in Waycross, where he lived most of his life. He graduated from Valdosta State College (now Valdosta State University) with a degree in Accounting. He then moved to Athens, where he worked for the accounting firm of Rice and Giles. In Athens, Spivey and his wife attended Prince Avenue Baptist Church, where they forged life-long friendships. At the time of his passing, Spivey worked for Harris and Company Accounting in Blackshear and was a member of Sweetwater Baptist Church in Waycross. While he was an accountant by profession, Spivey was so much more. He was an event planner, talent manager, dream-giver, mentor, and faithful friend. For more than 18 years, Spivey was a small group leader who invested in those he led. He passionately pursued community with believers while reaching those who felt isolated by traditional religion. Spivey connected with all, regardless of a person’s faith or lack of it. He was the rare individual who could not only see your potential but who also worked with you to achieve that potential. Spivey was both “inspiration and perspiration” when making a dream an actuality. He did not shy from a challenge. Spivey’s last challenge was COVID-19, and even during this final fight, he inspired us with his love and courage. We will miss Terry Spivey, but we can pick up the burden that he had to lay down when he was taken from us: See the world as it could be, and then make it happen. Spivey’s family will receive visitors from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday, February 19-20, at 2784 Autumn Ridge Lane in Waycross. While there will be a private burial at Oakland Cemetery, those who would like to say their final goodbyes to Spivey may do so at Music Funeral Home on Friday and Saturday, February 19-20, during their normal business hours. The family also would like to encourage anyone who would like to leave them a message or testify to the impact Spivey had in their lives to make a voice recording and send it to bens@productionsunlimitedinc. com. In order to provide the safest environment possible, the family will hold his Celebration of Life service at 2 p.m., Sunday, February 21, at the Family Life Center located at 3668 Atwater Street in Waycross. The event will be sensitive to COVID-19 precautions with several options for attending, including socially distanced indoor seating, an outdoor tent with a live feed of the service, which may also be streamed on personal devices, and a drive-in option in which attendees may stay in their cars while listening to an FM broadcast of the service. In order to honor Spivey’s memory and his life’s mission, the family is setting up the Dream Giver Foundation. In lieu of flowers, they kindly ask that you contribute to his legacy. The purpose of this foundation will be to enable others to live up to their potential by funding programs and events targeted to the needs of individuals and our community. The Dream Giver Foundation account will be at Primesouth Bank and will be active starting Wednesday, February 17 (today). Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guestbook at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.