WAYCROSS — Terrell Stephen Murray, 74, of Waycross, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Landmark Hospital in Savannah following a long illness. Terrell was born in Waycross to parents Robert Daniel and Mary Inez (Bennett) Murray. He was a graduate of Ware County High where he played football, basketball, and baseball. After graduation, he played semi-pro baseball until a knee injury ended his career. He then enlisted in the U.S. Army where he trained war dogs while stationed in Okinawa, Japan. After serving in the Vietnam War, Terrell used the GI Bill to attend Valdosta State where he earned his Master’s Degree in education. He taught history in several counties, retiring from the Ware County Board of Education. Terrell was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and was a Melchizedek Priesthood holder. Through the church, he taught classes on genealogy, even prior to the invention of the internet, by using government publications and census reports. In his spare time, Terrell enjoyed being outdoors and could often be found working in his yard or bird watching. While inside, he enjoyed watching the University of Georgia football and Atlanta Braves baseball. Socially, Terrell was a people person who never met a stranger. He will be missed by all who knew him. Terrell was preceded in death by his parents and beloved Boston terrier, Fudge. He is survived by three children, Rachel Murray Blankenship (Steve), of Cartersville, Eddie Murray (Jennifer), of Blackshear, and Caty Murray (Holly Brockington), of Brunswick; three grandchildren, Ever McKee Blankenship, of Cartersville, and Nathan Brewer and Jaelyn Murray, of Blackshear; three siblings, Robert Daniel “Danny” Murray (Janice), of Tucker, Georgia, Andrea Braund, of Fernandina Beach, Florida, and Joel Murray (Linda), of Watkinsville, Georgia; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and others. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, www.woundedwarriorproject.org/ Condolences may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.edomillerandsons.com Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home of Brunswick is in charge of all arrangements.